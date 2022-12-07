Dakota Dunes extends sewer contract with Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Since the inception of Dakota Dunes, the planned community has relied on Sioux City for water and sewer services, and the agreement will now extend 25 more years.

Currently Dakota Dunes sewer waste water goes from the Dakota Dunes North Lift Station Across the river to the Riverside manhole in Sioux City.

Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager Jeff Dooley said the partnership works well for them. While he says operating sewer systems themselves have been an option, they are happy with the partnership.

But, Dooley recognizes sewer operations are not an easy task, and rates will increase.

“It has worked really well, and it will continue to work, Well, I think moving forward, you know, the next 25 years, you just don’t know what’s going to happen in the wastewater environment as far as regulations and that kind of stuff, so we want to work with the city of Sioux City to try to make this a benefit for both of us,” Dooley said.

In a response from the Waste Water Treatment plant, the City of Sioux City says it is committed to working with Dakota Dunes because they are vital to the Siouxland Regional economy.

The treatment plant also provides services for North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and South Sioux City.

