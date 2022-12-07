Eric Church announced as first 2023 Iowa State Fair grandstand act

(KOTA)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Country music star Eric Church has been announced as the first grandstand announcement for the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Never before headlining the Iowa State Fair Grandstand, Church last performed as an opener back-to-back in 2006 and 2007. He will be joined by rising star Jackson Dean at 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year, and 10-time GRAMMY nominee.

Dean is a Maryland native’s single “Don’t Come Lookin’” was the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9 at www.iowastatefair.org or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will range from $60-$125.

