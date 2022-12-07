Fire damages Sioux City home

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fire damaged a Sioux City home, Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue, and the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department responded to the fire in the 6100-block of Morningside Avenue.

Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen at the back of the house. They were able to knock the fire down in about 15 minutes.

“We were lucky the Sioux City crew was able to go in through the back, which is where the fire was. They got it knocked down really fast so we were able to save most of the structure you see standing there. There’s heavy damage inside, no question about it, a lot of smoke went through the house,” said Dean Lauter, the Assistant Fire Chief for the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department.

Officials say the residents were not home when the fire broke out.

