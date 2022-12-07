Nice but chilly Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! We are starting off with a calm morning with clear skies all across Siouxland. Wind this morning is out of the east and northeast up to 10 miles per hour with some spots seeing wind up to 15 miles per hour this morning. Since the winds a bit higher this morning we are seeing wind chills in the single digits. So, make sure you bundle up today before heading outside.

We also have a Dense Fog Advisory for Pocahantas and Palo Alto Counties until 10 am. So, use caution when driving this morning.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs into the upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland. Only downside is that wind chills will be in the low 20s all day since wind will be up to 10 miles per hour out of the north northeast.

Tonight, our lows fall into the teens across Siouxland with our winds out of the north northeast up to 10 miles per. Wind chills will be in the single digits all night as well. Skies will be partly cloudy, but clouds start to increase overnight as the disturbance from the Rockies gets closer to us.

Thursday will be an active day for weather as a disturbance enters the region. We will see rain, snow, and ice across the region. Best chance for snow will be in the northern parts of Siouxland with up to 3 inches of snow and maybe higher amounts in localized areas. When it comes to ice, we are expecting a glaze across the region. Best chance for ice accumulations will be in our southern counties and towns.

