One man was seriously injured in an accident near Sheldon, Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa (KTIV) An Omaha man was seriously injured in an accident near Sheldon, Iowa Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at the 3400 block of Nettle Avenue shortly after 1:00 P.M.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 48-year-old Brian J. Williams’ 2018 Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line and struck the rear wheels of a semi-tractor trailer. Williams’ vehicle left the roadway.

The ISP accident report indicated Williams was transported by ground ambulance and then by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

