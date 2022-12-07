September 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Rachel Noble
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Morningside University presents The Rotary Club of Sioux City’s Student of the month. Rachel Noble from Sioux City North High School.
Rachel is ranked 3rd in her class in GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the girls’ soccer team, Sergeant-at-Arms on the student council and the head of the Dance Marathon committee.
