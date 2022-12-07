September 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Rachel Noble

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morningside University presents The Rotary Club of Sioux City’s Student of the month. Rachel Noble from Sioux City North High School.

Rachel is ranked 3rd in her class in GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the girls’ soccer team, Sergeant-at-Arms on the student council and the head of the Dance Marathon committee.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Naji Shorter is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting at a Sioux City bar. One of...
Man accused of attempted murder in Sioux City has charges dismissed
One man was seriously injured in an accident near Sheldon, Iowa
FILE: Carrie Jones, right, the wife of Laurel murder suspect.
Nebraska murder suspect’s wife helping prosecution, says another witness
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer

Latest News

October 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom
October 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Abigail Hammer
2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Year: Will Lohr
2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Year: Will Lohr
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly