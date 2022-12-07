Siouxland Chamber Vice President interested in Woodbury County Supervisor vacancy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Chamber Vice President Barbara Sloniker says she is interested in filling a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The seat will be vacated by Rocky DeWitt, who was elected to the District 1 seat in the Iowa Senate in November.

“Really want to be on the board because I think I can make an impact and so having the ability to be on a five-person panel that gets to make decisions you really feel like you get to be part of a solution I guess I want to do anything to serve, I guess I want to give back,” said Sloniker

Three weeks ago, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said he preferred former county sheriff Dave Drew to fulfill the remainder of De Witt’s term on the county board.

Drew withdrew his name from consideration last week.

