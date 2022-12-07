Siouxland Chamber Vice President interested in Woodbury County Supervisor vacancy

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Chamber Vice President Barbara Sloniker says she is interested in filling a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The seat will be vacated by Rocky DeWitt, who was elected to the District 1 seat in the Iowa Senate in November.

“Really want to be on the board because I think I can make an impact and so having the ability to be on a five-person panel that gets to make decisions you really feel like you get to be part of a solution I guess I want to do anything to serve, I guess I want to give back,” said Sloniker

Three weeks ago, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said he preferred former county sheriff Dave Drew to fulfill the remainder of De Witt’s term on the county board.

Drew withdrew his name from consideration last week.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

Precinct 68 Iowa Caucus voters seated in the Biden section hold up their first votes as they of...
Sources: Iowa Caucuses to no longer lead 2024 Democratic presidential nomination calendar
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew
Former Woodbury County Sheriff withdraws name for board of supervisors position
Minneapolis new law
IA, NE, SD governors among group urging removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Paying for Medicaid expansion, proposed grocery tax cut