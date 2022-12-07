Spencer, IA man sentenced for meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for meth conspiracy.

According to a United States Attorney’s Office news release, Kenneth Block, 35, of Spencer, was sentenced on Dec. 6 after pleading guilty in July.

Evidence showed that from February 2021 through September 2021, Block and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Spencer area. In addition, on Sept. 29, 2021, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine after giving consent to search his car.

Block must serve a four-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.

