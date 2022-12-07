SportsFource Extra Tuesday night spectacular

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SportsFource Extra returns for the first Tuesday night showdown of the season.

Teams have started their seasons and are now trying to get back on the right track, or keep the momentum building as they move forward in their seasons.

Boys basketball:

Gehlen Catholic 84 Akron-Westfield 54 F

Sioux Central 91 Alta-Aurelia 58 F

George-Little Rock 49 Boyden-Hull 36 F

S.C. East 86 CBTJ 57 F

Wausa 50 Creighton 59 F

AHSTW 52 IKM-Manning 39 F

Woodbury Central 55 Lawton-Bronson 71 F

Harris-Lake Park 67 MMCRU 54 F

Central Lyon 77 MOC-FV 72 F

OABCIG 59 MVAOCOU 36 F

Newell-Fonda 88 Pocahontas Area 37 F

Bishop Heelan 67 S.C. North 55 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 50 S.C. West 40 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 67 South O’Brien 41 F

West Pt-Beemer 68 Stanton 67 F/OT

Hinton 78 Trinity Christian 40 F

Wayne 61 Wakefield 37 F

West Sioux 73 Unity Christian 62 F

Central Lyon 77 MOC-FV 72 F/OT

Kingsley-Pierson 60 Westwood 41 F

Girls Basketball:

Akron-Westfield 45 Gehlen Catholic 40 F

Bishop Heelan 63 S.C. North 17 F

Central Lyon 64 MOC-FV 32 F

Wausa 47 Creighton 25 F

Boyden-Hull 57 George-Little Rock 47 F

Westwood 51 Kingsley-Pierson 47 F

MVAOCOU 65 OABCIG 41 F

S.C. West 63 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 50 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 63 South O’Brien 41 F

Hartington CC 65 South Sioux City 53 F

Wakefield 49 Wayne 43 F

Unity Christian 52 West Sioux 31 F

Sioux Falls Christian 56 Western Christian 39 F

