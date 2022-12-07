Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say

Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.(shaunl via Canva)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say a utility worker has died while working on downed power lines.

WCAX reports the incident happened on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

According to Vermont State Police, 41-year-old Lukas Donahue was working to restore power after trees fell on electrical wires in the area.

Investigators said Donahue was seriously injured and died at the scene. He was a worker with Green Mountain Power.

Authorities said his death has been accidental and doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
Someone placed a dog in a backpack and tried to get through security at a regional airport in...
TSA finds dog packed inside backpack at airport security
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia Senate runoff