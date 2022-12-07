Wells Enterprises to be acquired by Ferrero Group

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A big announcement from Wells Enterprises, the ice cream company based out of Le Mars, Iowa.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, Wells will be acquired by Ferrero Group.

The release says Wells Enterprises will remain a stand-alone business with its offices in Le Mars and production operations in Le Mars; Henderson, Nevada; and Dunkirk, New York.

After the transaction closes, Mike Wells, a member of the founding family and current chief executive officer and chief engagement officer, will serve as an adviser to support the transition and maintain his active role in the Le Mars community.

Current Wells President Liam Killeen will be named Chief Executive Officer, and the existing leadership team will remain in place.

Like Wells, Ferrero is a family-owned company with a history of making sweet-packaged foods. Ferrero’s brands include Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.

“We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years,” said Mike Wells. “Ferrero is a like-minded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands, and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with the transition.”

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in early 2023. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

