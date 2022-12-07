Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Siouxland Thursday

**Winter Weather Advisory for all of Siouxland Thursday into Thursday night**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday cooled down a bit compared to Tuesday but bigger changes than temperatures are on the way for Thursday.

Clouds will be thickening tonight as lows head into the mid teens.

Moisture will then start moving up from the south during the day on Thursday which is going to make for a messy weather day.

Things could start with areas of freezing drizzle in the morning hours.

Then heavier precipitation will likely move in during the afternoon and this could be in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow just depending on temperatures in different areas of Siouxland.

It’s looking like the better chances of ice accumulation will be in southern Siouxland while the heavier snow accumulations will likely take place in the northeastern parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Most of this precipitation will turn to all snow as we get into Thursday night and then that snow will be tapering off leaving a lot of us with about 1 to 3 inches of snow although totals could go as high as 5 inches in northeastern Siouxand.

Because of the impact of the snow and ice, all of Siouxland will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday into Thursday night.

Friday is looking like a quieter day with highs in the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

The weekend should stay pretty quiet as well with highs both days in the upper 30s to around 40 with lots of clouds.

I’ll be taking a look ahead at another chance of precipitation in our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

