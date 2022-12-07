Woman brought her child along to burglarize multiple churches, sheriff says

Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of...
Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A South Carolina woman is facing charges after officials say she brought her child with her to burglarize churches.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, 42-year-old Leslie Reese is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Koon said security footage showed Reese breaking into multiple churches in the Gilbert area, including Gilbert United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

Koon said the surveillance video showed Reese breaking a window to get into the churches and steal various items, such as a cross, candles and even Christmas ornaments.

Reese is accused of signing her child out of school and taking the child with her to burglarize the churches. Koon said investigators found the child’s backpack and school folders inside one of the churches.

Reese was granted bond and has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Naji Shorter is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting at a Sioux City bar. One of...
Man accused of attempted murder in Sioux City has charges dismissed
One man was seriously injured in an accident near Sheldon, Iowa
FILE: Carrie Jones, right, the wife of Laurel murder suspect.
Nebraska murder suspect’s wife helping prosecution, says another witness
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer

Latest News

FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, mustn’t be normalized
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
A dog named Bear took a swim in the Hudson River before being rescued and brought back home....
Dog rescued after swimming across Hudson River
Thousands of people were left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed