Accumulations of ice and snow to affect Siouxland into early Friday morning

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
**Winter Weather Advisory for all of Siouxland until early Friday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle have been causing conditions to worsen throughout the day across Siouxland and tricky travel will continue into early Friday morning.

In addition to freezing drizzle, freezing rain and snow will be developing into Thursday evening as it then becomes all snow into Thursday night with northern Siouxland seeing the heaviest of the snow accumulations.

The norther parts of the KTIV viewing area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow while Sioux City is expect an inch or two in addition to the glaze of ice that is going to be likely.

Most of the precipitation moves out of Siouxland by the time we’re waking up Friday morning, but roads could continue to be affected into Friday morning so you’ll want to plan accordingly.

The rest of the day Friday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s.

While much of Saturday will be quiet, we can’t rule out a bit of a light mix of precipitation during the morning hours before we eventually reach highs in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll try to get a bit more sunshine in here by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday expected to be near 40 under a partly cloudy sky.

Next week could start off slightly warmer than average and that could mean our next system will first bring us rain chances before any snow would be able to fall.

I’ll have the very latest timing and details of our wintry weather tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

