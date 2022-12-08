Akron-Westfield student donates needed items to St. Luke’s Foundation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than $1,400 in items were donated by an Akron-Westfield fifth grader to the St. Luke’s Foundation in Sioux City on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Charlotte Stai, 10, of Westfield, Iowa, raised the funds through a Farmer’s Market booth selling various sweets over the summer.

“Charlotte has wanted to help kids for the longest time,” said her mom, Aranda. “We contacted St. Luke’s Hospital to see what items were needed and started shopping, looking for deals.”

Through her efforts, Stai was able to donate seven large boxes of items including stuffed animals, pop-its, white noise machines (for the babies), Halo sleep sacks, adult coloring books with colored pencils, arts and crafts items, toy cars, books, Rubix cubes, board games, and Christmas candy.

Stai’s classmates at Akron-Westfield also got into the spirit and made cards wishing the kids a Merry Christmas.

