Crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge disrupts traffic

An accident on the Veterans Memorial Bridge disrupted traffic Thursday night.
An accident on the Veterans Memorial Bridge disrupted traffic Thursday night.(Iowa 511)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A crash on the Sioux City side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge has disrupted traffic.

The accident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night and blocked several lanes of traffic. Police were called in to direct traffic and get a vehicle out of the roadway.

As authorities cleaned up the accident, several lanes were closed or blocked. But by 6 p.m. traffic had returned to normal.

