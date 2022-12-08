Crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge disrupts traffic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A crash on the Sioux City side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge has disrupted traffic.

The accident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night and blocked several lanes of traffic. Police were called in to direct traffic and get a vehicle out of the roadway.

As authorities cleaned up the accident, several lanes were closed or blocked. But by 6 p.m. traffic had returned to normal.

