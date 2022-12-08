Gov. Noem calls for immediate review of state investments

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has called for an immediate review of all investments in South Dakota to determine if taxpayers are funding international companies that she believes pose a threat to our national security.

Noem said the review would thoroughly investigate all the money put into the South Dakota Investment Council to determine if taxpayer dollars are supporting international companies; she specifically called out China. Noem challenged the Investment Council to complete the review in 7 days.

“South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” said Noem.

Last week, Governor Noem signed an Executive Order banning TikTok for those who work for the South Dakota state government.

