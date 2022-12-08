Fire reported at Sheldon, IA feed mill Wednesday night

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Damage was reported at a Sheldon, Iowa feed mill after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

According to KIWA Radio, at about 8 p.m. crews were sent to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of Sheldon. When firefighters arrived, the building was filled with smoke and hot embers. Officials told KIWA that employees were knocking down the fire inside a pellet cooler with fire extinguishers and the sprinkler system.

When firefighters entered the building, they found the on-fire pellet machine on the second floor as well as a fire in the exhaust systems.

The Sanborn Department was called in for additional manpower putting out the fire was going to be a slow process. Firefighters and Kent employees took apart the pellet machine and exhaust system, and they also had to remove the burnt feed pellets from the cooling bin. Twenty-nine firefighters were at Kent Nutrition for three-and-a-half hours putting out the fire.

In the end, officials said the damage was confined to one pellet machine, the exhaust system and several pallets of paper. What caused the fire has not been determined.

