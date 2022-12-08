Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border

Keystone XL Pipeline graphic.
Keystone XL Pipeline graphic.(Source: TransCanada Corporation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border.

According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed.

The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska in Washington County, Kansas.

‘The affected segment has been isolated, and booms deployed to control downstream migration of the release. The system remains shutdown as our crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil,” TC Energy said in a statement.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment through the deployment of booms downstream as we work to contain and prevent further migration of the release.”

It is unclear when the leak will be fixed.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Enterprises logo
Wells Enterprises to be acquired by Ferrero Group
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.
Puppy mill bust: Police rescue 180 animals living in ‘horrible and inhumane conditions’

Latest News

A graphic representation of Sioux City Community School District data shows 67% of students...
Sioux City Schools receive money to help clear lunch account debt
A fire was reported at Kent Nutrition in Sheldon, Iowa Wednesday night.
Fire reported at Sheldon, IA feed mill Wednesday night
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Noem calls for immediate review of state investments
Dog Walk Forecast Tater Tot And Luna Belle
Dog Walk Forecast Tater Tot And Luna Belle