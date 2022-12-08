North SIoux City Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Brooke Munter
Brooke Munter(North Sioux City Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in North Sioux City, South Dakota are on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Dec. 7.

According to the North Sioux City Police Department’s Facebook page, Brooke Munter was last seen with her friends in the 200 block of Wallace Avenue at about 6 p.m. Police say she then left the area with an unknown person or persons. She is believed to be in the Sioux City area.

Brooke has been entered into the NCIC as a missing/runaway juvenile. Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Sioux City Police at 605-232-4301

Brooke is described as a white female, is 5′5″ tall with blue eyes and dark blonde/light brown hair. She was last wearing a hoodie and black shorts.

