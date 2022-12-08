Sioux City man donates more winter coats to local schools

Sioux City man continues to donate winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools(Chuck Swaggerty)
By Matt Breen
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man continues his winter coat drive for Siouxland children.

On Wednesday, Chuck Swaggerty today dropped off 20 new coats to Bryant Elementary School, in Sioux City.

So far this year he’s donated 460 coats to local schools and organizations. He wants to collect at least 500 coats.

Swaggerty is looking for anyone willing to donate money, or a new winter coat, so he can reach his goal. If you’re interested, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska Street, in downtown Sioux City.

He is also accepting donations to his Venmo account.

