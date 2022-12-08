Sioux City Schools receive money to help clear lunch account debt

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “We experience $800-900 a day in negative charges.”

That was the word from Rich Luze, food service director, with the Sioux City Community School District regarding lunch program debt in their district.

The district recently received a huge donation to help with its lunch program debts. The $30,000 grant from the Missouri River Historical Development will help to clear debts of 943 students in the district.

The negative balance was just over $25,600, and now those accounts have had their balance cleared.

The remaining grant money will be used to clear debt from accounts as it is accrued.

Students who don’t have money for lunch are not turned away. They are still provided with a meal, they just cannot purchase à la carte items.

“It’s a step in the right direction to help relieve some of the pressure and the concerns the parents struggle with providing meals for their kids, so it helps for those needy families,” said Luze.

Luze encourages families in Sioux City to apply for free or reduced lunches.

Parents can apply for the meal plan here.

