UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg.
According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the train was not injured.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. More details are expected to be released Thursday.
This is a developing story. Stay with Dakota News Now for updates.
