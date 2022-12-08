Wayne, NE man sentenced to 14 months in prison

Jeffrey Olsufka, Jr. of Wayne, Neb. was sentenced to approximately 14 months in prison...
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - A Wayne, Nebraska man was sentenced in Stanton County District to serve approximately 14 months in prison following multiple convictions.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Olsufka, Jr., was sentenced for DWI - third offense, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

Olsufka was arrested in March in southern Stanton County when he was observed partially clothed in a vehicle parked off a county road in a compromising sexual act.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, when confronted he was found in possession of meth and to be intoxicated in the running vehicle. Olsufka refused to cooperate and attempted to flee in the vehicle, forcing Sheriff Mike Unger to fire a round from his gun into the front driver’s side tire. He resisted arrest after being removed from the vehicle and fled on foot, but was subdued shortly after.

In addition to prison time, Olsufka was fined $1,000 and his driver’s license has been revoked for 15 years.

