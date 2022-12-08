Wayne State Rugby looking to clinch perfect season in Houston

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - While both the Wayne State volleyball and football programs have taken off and had phenomenal years, one team on campus that has been quietly toiling away at a perfect season has been the Wayne State Club Rugby team.

The Wildcats have taken off for Houston, TX to play in the national semifinals, boasting an undefeated 15-0 record. The Wildcats are stout both controlling the ball and on defense, putting up more than 40 points each game of the tournament, while the most they’ve given up in the postseason has been 12.

The semifinals aren’t a new experience for the Wildcats. The women’s squad was there last week, and this men’s squad has made it to the semifinals 3 times in the last 4 years. Needless to say, Wayne State and head coach Darrin Barner are ready for the challenge.

“On Friday it’s going to be against a very tough, rough, mean, physical team out of Washington, D.C. in Catholic University,” said Barner. “So, our scrum guys are going to have to really step up and take the physicality of that game on. And after we get that going and settled, we’re certainly going to get it wide and use our speed with our back line.”

The Wildcats take on Catholic University in Washington, D.C. in the national semifinals on Friday in Houston, TX. Start time is set for 4 PM.

