A wintry Thursday ahead of us

By Jacob Howard
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Today is going to start off nice and a bit cold with some clouds passing through the area. Currently this morning we are seeing temperatures in the teens and low 20s with our wind out of the east northeast up to 10 miles per hour. We are seeing a few wind chills in the single digits this morning.

The rest of our Thursday will start to change around lunch time when a low pressure from our west starts to approach Siouxland. This system will bring us some snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across the region.

Because of the wintry mix forecasted today all of Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday.

We are forecasting for higher snowfall amounts up to 4 inches in northern Siouxland near Spencer and Estherville. We could see some higher amounts in localized areas. The rest of Siouxland will see between 1 to 3 inches of snow while the further south you live the chance of snow decreases.

Ice will also be an issue since out temperatures will hovering near freezing all day. The further south you live the higher chance of ice you will likely see while other parts of Siouxland will see a nice glaze.

Tonight, we will start to see the transition over to snow as the cold air filters in from the north, but the system starts to exit the region tonight. Temperatures will only get in the upper 20s and low 30s for the low tonight with a calm wind out of the east and north.

After Thursday, we will start to see a warming trend with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s by this weekend.

I have more details in the attached video above and on News 4 Today

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Enterprises logo
Wells Enterprises to be acquired by Ferrero Group
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.
Puppy mill bust: Police rescue 180 animals living in ‘horrible and inhumane conditions’
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Siouxland Thursday
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Siouxland Thursday
Nice but chilly Wednesday
Nice but chilly Wednesday
Future Track
Another calm day before a mix of precipitation affects Siouxland on Thursday