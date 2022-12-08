A wintry Thursday ahead of us

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Today is going to start off nice and a bit cold with some clouds passing through the area. Currently this morning we are seeing temperatures in the teens and low 20s with our wind out of the east northeast up to 10 miles per hour. We are seeing a few wind chills in the single digits this morning.

The rest of our Thursday will start to change around lunch time when a low pressure from our west starts to approach Siouxland. This system will bring us some snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across the region.

Because of the wintry mix forecasted today all of Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday.

We are forecasting for higher snowfall amounts up to 4 inches in northern Siouxland near Spencer and Estherville. We could see some higher amounts in localized areas. The rest of Siouxland will see between 1 to 3 inches of snow while the further south you live the chance of snow decreases.

Ice will also be an issue since out temperatures will hovering near freezing all day. The further south you live the higher chance of ice you will likely see while other parts of Siouxland will see a nice glaze.

Tonight, we will start to see the transition over to snow as the cold air filters in from the north, but the system starts to exit the region tonight. Temperatures will only get in the upper 20s and low 30s for the low tonight with a calm wind out of the east and north.

After Thursday, we will start to see a warming trend with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s by this weekend.

