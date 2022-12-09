Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve holds third year of ‘Homestead Holidays’

The entire homestead site is decked out in Christmas lights.
The entire homestead site is decked out in Christmas lights.(Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - A Siouxland Nature Preserve is spreading some holiday cheer this season.

The Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is holding the ‘Homestead Holidays’ event for the third year in a row. They first started in 2020 as a way for the community to enjoy some Christmas spirit while outdoors.

Attendants can tour the homestead site decked out in decorations and Christmas lights. People can also enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, and visit with Santa.

The entire event is free.

“My favorite thing about the event is seeing people that have never been here before and coming out with their families and just their reactions to the lights, just the happiness,” said Park Manager, Jody Moats. “The laughter that you hear throughout the trail systems. Just the people coming together, appreciating the park, appreciating the holiday season. That’s what I like most about this event.”

They are open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through December 25th from 5 to 9 pm. Every Sunday, the homestead sites will be open for people to take a tour inside as well.

For more information about ‘Homestead Holidays’, click here.

