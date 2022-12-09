Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.(CNN, Apple)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wells Enterprises logo
Wells Enterprises to be acquired by Ferrero Group
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays

Latest News

FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
Iowa Finance Authority Board issues over $11 million in grants to Local Housing Trust Funds...
Iowa Finance Authority Board issues over $11 million in grants to Local Housing Trust Funds across the state
Fire damages Sioux City apartment building, forces evacuations
Fire damages Sioux City apartment building, forces evacuations - clipped version
Fire damages downtown apartment building, forces evacuations
Fire damages Sioux City apartment building, forces evacuations