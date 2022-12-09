BV County jury finds Christian Goyne Yarns guilty of 1st-degree murder

Christian Goyne-Yarns
Christian Goyne-Yarns(KCRG)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spirit Lake, IOWA (KUOO) - A jury in Storm Lake has found Christian Goyne Yarns guilty of 1st degree murder in the February, 2022 shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries days later at a hospital in Sioux Falls.

It took jurors about an hour and-a-half Friday to return the verdict, which was unanimous. Sentencing is set for January 5th, 2023.

The trial for Goyne Yarns was moved to Buena Vista County on a change of venue. Testimony started Tuesday and concluded Thursday with the defense calling no witnesses.

In closing arguments Friday morning, prosecuting attorney Susan Krisko of the State Attorney General’s Office again played for jurors the 911 call Woizeschke made immediately after she was shot in which she described the defendant. Krisko contended to jurors there was sufficient evidence to convict on the 1st degree murder charge, instead of another option of 2nd degree murder. Brendan Kelly, defense attorney, again argued the evidence for a conviction was insufficient.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Ivan Saldana arrested in connection to an attack in Madison, NE
More details emerge after suspect arrested in Madison, NE attack
Jordan Fourkiller was apprehended on multiple charges following an early morning police chase...
Friday morning pursuit ends in suspect’s apprehension
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.)
South Dakota Congressional delegation opposes COVID vaccine mandate for troops
Gov. Noem meets with SD National Guard troops in Texas (Gov. Noem's Office)
Veteran groups applaud Noem’s proposed tuition benefits