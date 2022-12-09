BV County jury finds Christian Goyne Yarns guilty of 1st-degree murder

Spirit Lake, IOWA (KUOO) - A jury in Storm Lake has found Christian Goyne Yarns guilty of 1st degree murder in the February, 2022 shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries days later at a hospital in Sioux Falls.

It took jurors about an hour and-a-half Friday to return the verdict, which was unanimous. Sentencing is set for January 5th, 2023.

The trial for Goyne Yarns was moved to Buena Vista County on a change of venue. Testimony started Tuesday and concluded Thursday with the defense calling no witnesses.

In closing arguments Friday morning, prosecuting attorney Susan Krisko of the State Attorney General’s Office again played for jurors the 911 call Woizeschke made immediately after she was shot in which she described the defendant. Krisko contended to jurors there was sufficient evidence to convict on the 1st degree murder charge, instead of another option of 2nd degree murder. Brendan Kelly, defense attorney, again argued the evidence for a conviction was insufficient.

