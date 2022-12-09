El Proyecto Dramatico del Teatro New Stage Players to carol in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - El Proyecto Dramatico del Teatro New Stage Players, the members of the bilingual theater in South Sioux City, will be caroling at two different locations this weekend. On Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the group will be at the Ranchito restaurant in South Sioux City singing traditional Spanish Christmas carols. Then from 5 to 5:30 p.m., the group will be singing traditional Spanish Christmas carols at the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City near where Santa will be located.

“We will be singing Feliz Navidad, because everyone knows that Spanish Christmas song. But we will also be doing more traditional Spanish Christmas Carols like Campanas Sobre Campana (Bell over Bell). The chorus is Bells of Bethlehem, where Jesus was born. It is very similar to Silent Night,” stated Ivonet Torres De Anda, one of the founding directors of El Proyecto Dramatico del Teatro New Stage Players.

The theater, El Proyecto Dramatico del Teatro New Stage Players is located in South Sioux City, NE, at 3210 Dakota Ave. They share the theater with the New Stage Players. El Proyecto Dramatico del Teatro New Stage Players is led by directors: Ivonet Torres De Anda, Kristy Tremayne, Natali Ramirez Marksworth, and Sydney Siomara Siordia. Christine Wolf is the president of the organization. For more information about the bilingual theater, visit their Facebook page.

