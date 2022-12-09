Fire damages Sioux City apartment building, forces evacuations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Residents of a downtown Sioux City apartment building had to evacuate after a fire broke out in the building’s attic, Thursday night.

Shortly before 9:00pm, a resident of the Ida Apartments, at 19th and Pierce Streets, thought there was a fire on the apartment building’s upper floors. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a third floor window.

As firefighters investigated, they discovered a fire burning in the building’s attic.

All of the residents of the building were evacuated to city buses that were waiting in a parking lot across the street.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.