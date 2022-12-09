Fire damages Sioux City apartment building, forces evacuations

By Matt Breen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Residents of a downtown Sioux City apartment building had to evacuate after a fire broke out in the building’s attic, Thursday night.

Shortly before 9:00pm, a resident of the Ida Apartments, at 19th and Pierce Streets, thought there was a fire on the apartment building’s upper floors. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a third floor window.

As firefighters investigated, they discovered a fire burning in the building’s attic.

All of the residents of the building were evacuated to city buses that were waiting in a parking lot across the street.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wells Enterprises logo
Wells Enterprises to be acquired by Ferrero Group
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg

Latest News

Fire damages Sioux City apartment building, forces evacuations
Fire damages Sioux City apartment building, forces evacuations - clipped version
Iowa Utilities Board: Electric grid at risk of not having enough power this winter
In total, the Iowa Finance Authority Board is hoping these grants will be able to help nearly...
Iowa Finance Authority Board issues over $11 million in grants to Local Housing Trust Funds across the state
Testimony concludes in Goyne Yarns trial