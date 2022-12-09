Friday morning pursuit ends in suspect’s apprehension

Jordan Fourkiller was apprehended on multiple charges following an early morning police chase on Sioux City's west side.(Sioux City Police Department)
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An early morning pursuit through the west side of Sioux City on Friday, Dec. 9, ended with the suspect’s arrest and charges on multiple counts.

It was around 1:02 a.m., when Sioux City Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of W. 14th Street and John Street.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Jordan Dean Fourkiller, purposefully rammed a police car to flee the scene. A police officer was exiting the squad car just prior causing the car to slide at a 45-degree angle nearly knocking down the officer.

Fourkiller then led officers on a pursuit through the westside of Sioux City before the stolen vehicle finally ran out of gas, and Fourkiller surrendered.

Sioux City Police said two accidents occurred during the pursuit, which Fourkiller left the scene off.

Officers located methamphetamine inside the stolen vehicle.

Sioux City Police arrested Fourkiller and charged him with theft in the second degree (motor vehicle), felony assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony eluding, reckless driving, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while license suspended.

Fourkiller also had several outstanding warrants including reckless driving, three counts of child endangerment, eluding, and interference with official acts.

