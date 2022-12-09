Iowa dominates Iowa State in Cy-Hawk battle

Filip Rebraca had 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes against Iowa State
Filip Rebraca had 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes against Iowa State
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY (KTIV) -The Iowa Hawkeyes went into a rivalry match down their star player and still dominated the Iowa State Cyclones from the tip to the final buzzer.

It all started with a 15-0 run to start the game, but that was not the end. An atrocious shooting night for the Cyclones did not help Iowa States case.

Neither did Phillip Rebraca putting up 22 points and the Hawkeyes adding on some stifling defense on top of the shooting woes spelled victory for the Hawkeyes.

Rebraca’s 22 lead the Hawkeyes while Connor McCaffery added 14 and Patrick McCaffery put up 13. Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones off the bench with 12.

