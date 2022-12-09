Iowa Finance Authority Board issues over $11 million in grants to Local Housing Trust Funds across the state

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week, the Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors announced it would award over $11 million in grants to local housing trust funds across Iowa.

The cost of living is on the rise, and that can lead to financial stress for homeowners when there’s an issue with their home, especially in the winter.

Grants from the Iowa Finance Authority will help low and middle-income families across the state pay for home rehabilitation, which can include repairs to roofs and foundations, as well as increasing accessibility by adding ramps or railings to their home.

“Some families don’t have a lot of disposable income,” said Tiffany Bonnes, Neighborhood Services Financial Coordinator for Sioux City Trust Fund, Inc. “So being able to kind of bridge that gap for them to help them take care of these issues that really could affect the quality of life in their home, it’s just nice to be able to help them out and to help keep them in the homes where they’re at right now.”

And with temperatures dropping, some of these projects can be crucial to a family’s well-being.

“A lot of times, you know, families can get in hardships when it comes to the winter and cold months,” said Ashley Owen, Housing Specialist for Region 12 Council of Government, who staffs Council of Governments Housing, Inc. “If there’s an emergency, you know, a no-heat type of situation, they can contact our office, and if they meet the income guidelines, we may be able to assist them in getting their furnace replaced so they do have heat.”

Some of these funds are also used in conjunction with nonprofits to take on multiple projects.

The Heart of Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund, which serves Siouxlanders in Calhoun & Pocahontas Counties, recently did this when they partnered with Habitat for Humanity to rehab a local veteran’s home.

“We were able to get the roof done through Habitat, and then we were able to do some other items on their home with the Housing Trust Fund money,” said Vickie Reeck, Community & Economic Development Director for the City of Fort Dodge. “So, we try to collaborate and partner with other agencies to get as much work done on our homes as we can.”

In total, the Iowa Finance Authority Board is hoping these grants will be able to help nearly 2,400 families across Iowa “maintain or access housing.”

