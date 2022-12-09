Iowa Utilities Board: Electric grid at risk of not having enough power this winter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A warning from the Iowa Utilities Board-- that electric providers may have to cut power this winter, and they’re asking utility companies what they plan to do about it.

This could keep you from using electrical appliances, charging your phone, or even powering the blower on the natural gas furnace that heats your home. The federal government believes we should have enough electricity this winter if we experience normal conditions, but if there’s heavy demand on the grid, “load shedding,” what we think of as turning the power off to save electricity, isn’t out of the question.

And that’s led an Iowa state agency to ask electric companies how they plan to navigate winter storms, and when rolling blackouts might come into play.

“The assessments report forecasts the possible need to shed load this winter during the peak usage, which raises our concerns about the utilities plans to ensure that they can provide safe and adequate electric service if that occurs,” said Don Tormey, the director of communications for the Iowa Utilities Board.

In a statement, MidAmerican Energy Company said it believes it will have enough power generation to last through the winter without rolling blackouts. Still, the Iowa Utilities Board wrote in its order that the North American Power grid is at risk of not having enough supply.

“I think they need to understand that the IB is concerned about it and looking into it. And that’s why we issued the order requesting the information from the utility companies. And that’s why we’re conducting the December 19 technical conference proceeding to discuss the issues and determine what next steps might happen,” said Tormey.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the concern over the power grid has less to do about the weather and more about power generation.

Supply chain issues and the natural gas supply could lead to a loss in energy production, meaning companies may not have enough energy to distribute if demand is high.

