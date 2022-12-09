Lakes Area News: How to stay safe on a frozen lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - With most lakes in the region now covered in a layer of ice, comes a reminder to play it safe.

Officials say, for the most part, the ice isn’t thick enough yet to be venturing out onto. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends a minimum of four inches of clear ice for fishing and at least five inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.

DNR officials add the forecast for snow could complicate matters. They say it acts as an insulator, slowing the growth of ice and hiding potential hazards or weak spots. The best advice is to stay away from dark spots on the ice or where the snow cover looks discolored.

Some other tips: officials say you should always have another person with you when venturing out onto the ice; always let someone know where you are going and when you will return; check the ice thickness as you go; and it’s a good idea to have hand warmers, ice cleats or picks, a life jacket, rope, a basic first aid kit and some extra dry clothes, including a pair of gloves.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.