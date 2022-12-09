More than 100 NE student-athletes earn Academic All-Big Ten honors

Lincoln, NE (KTIV) - The University of Nebraska announced that 105 student-athletes earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the fall semester, stated in a press release issued by the Conference office on December 8. The sports divisions broke down as 58 football players, 14 soccer players, 10 volleyball players, 14 women’s cross-country runners, and nine men’s cross-country runners.

McKenna Lovehaug, a cross-country runner from Fargo, ND, and Sarah Weber, a soccer player from Gretna, NE, both earned 4.0 grade-point averages for the academic year.

Trent Hixson, a center on the football team, this is his fifth straight year being an Academic All-Big Ten selection. He is only the second five-time academic all-conference selection in Nebraska football history. Ben Stille is the only other football player to be named five times, his fifth time being the 2021 academic year.

However, the men’s cross-country team has a fifth-year Academic All-Big Ten selection, Bailey Timmons.

Four Cornhusker football players have made the Academic All-Big Ten honors for a fourth time: Colton Feist (defensive tackle), Wyatt Liewer (receiver), Simon Otte (linebacker), and Cameron Pieper (long snapper). Ryan Eastman from the men’s cross-country team, has been selected for four times for this honor, and Jerry Jorgenson, a third time.

The women’s cross-country team had a trio of three-time honorees: Jade Hallgrimson, Taya Skelton, and Abby Volkmer.

The football team also had 14 players that made the cut for the Academic All-Big Ten honors a third time.

The Cornhusker volleyball team had two players that had earned this honor four times, Nicklin Hames and Kaitlyn Hord and also two players Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik that earned this honor three times in their academic sports careers.

Marissa Popoola is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, from the Cornhusker soccer team.

In order to be considered for the Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must play on a varsity team, be enrolled as a full-time student at the University or College for at least 12 months and carry a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

