Suspect Apprehended in Madison, Nebraska

UPDATE:

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Madison, NE. say they have a suspect in custody after an early morning attack.

According to a post on the Madison County Facebook page, the suspect was taken into custody after they say he attacked a man with a samurai sword and forced his way into his house.

PREVIOUS:

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Madison, Nebraska, are searching for a suspect in an early morning attack.

Police say at approximately 7:45 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, an elderly male was outside his residence on the 800 block of S. Nebraska St. in Madison.

The man was approached from across the street by a younger man carrying what was described as a samurai sword. The suspect followed the homeowner into his garage and forced his way into the elderly man’s house.

The suspect struck the resident with the back of the sword, the victim was able to reach a hammer and hit the suspect in the head. The younger man fled on foot, and the victim then secured his home.

The suspect is described as a white male is in his late teens wearing a blue hoodie and possibly yellow socks.

The Madison Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are asking the residents to check any video cameras or video doorbells for video or photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator James Vrbsky or Lt. Jon Downey with the sheriff’s department at (402) 454-2110.

