A quieter weekend before another storm system moves in next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While our storms system moved to the east today, the clouds and areas of fog did not keeping highs mostly in the low 30s.

We won’t see a lot of movement in that temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 with cloudy skies remaining along with some areas of fog.

Some clouds could linger into the morning hours on Saturday, but then we’ll see clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s although it could stay cooler in the areas that have the decent snow pack.

More fog could be a possibility into Saturday night with low getting cooler in the mid to upper teens.

Sunday looks like another quiet day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 under partly cloudy skies.

Our focus will then turn to a storm system next week that will give us a rain threat here in Siouxlad both Monday and Tuesday before some of that rain could turn to a bit of snow into the middle part of the week.

