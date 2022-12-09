A quieter weekend before another storm system moves in next week

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While our storms system moved to the east today, the clouds and areas of fog did not keeping highs mostly in the low 30s.

We won’t see a lot of movement in that temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 with cloudy skies remaining along with some areas of fog.

Some clouds could linger into the morning hours on Saturday, but then we’ll see clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s although it could stay cooler in the areas that have the decent snow pack.

More fog could be a possibility into Saturday night with low getting cooler in the mid to upper teens.

Sunday looks like another quiet day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 under partly cloudy skies.

Our focus will then turn to a storm system next week that will give us a rain threat here in Siouxlad both Monday and Tuesday before some of that rain could turn to a bit of snow into the middle part of the week.

I’ll be taking a closer look at that system tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Road conditions are not looking good this morning
Road conditions are not looking good this morning
Winter Weather Advisory
Accumulations of ice and snow to affect Siouxland into early Friday morning
Winter Weather Advisory
Accumulations of ice and snow to affect Siouxland into early Friday morning
A wintry Thursday ahead of us
A wintry Thursday ahead of us