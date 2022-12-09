Road conditions are not looking good this morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! This morning is a mess as the winter weather we saw overnight has caused some issues with traveling. Road conditions are not ideal this morning with ice and snow covering all or part of the roads this morning. If you live in Nebraska and South Dakota this morning you will have the toughest time traveling since you guys got most of the freezing rain and snowfall.

Rest of Siouxland, mainly got rain that then transitioned over to snow. Roads in Iowa are partially covered in snow and some ice. You will have a rougher time traveling in far northern Siouxland since they got higher snow amounts.

For the rest of the day, we will see our highs in the mid to low 30s all across the region with our wind on the calm side out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The snow will start to melt some, but we won’t see that much sunshine today. We will be cloudy to mostly cloudy all day.

Tonight, temperatures don’t really change. Lows will only get into the upper 20s all across the region with clouds sticking around for most of the night. We could see some clearing as we move into the early parts of our Saturday morning. Speaking of Saturday morning we could see some wintry mix in the early parts of our Saturday, but the chance is slim.

Heading into this weekend we will see a small warming trend occur with highs into the upper 30s and low 40s across Siouxland. Then the start of next week we will see out next storm system move in that will bring rain and snow showers.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.