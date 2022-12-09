Sioux City metro high schools receive checks from Siouxland Dairy Queen’s Battle of the Blizzards

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Dairy Queen presented checks to seven Siouxland schools today.

During the month of November, Siouxland Dairy Queen hosted Battle of the Blizzards-School Edition, featuring various DQ blizzards that partnered with Sioux City metro high schools.

For every blizzard sold, $.50 was donated to the respective school.

Overall, almost 10 thousand dollars was raised to be donated today.

Siouxland DQ donates to Sioux City metro high schools (Siouxland Dairy Queen)

Over the past five years, Siouxland Dairy Queen has donated nearly 45 thousand dollars to metro high schools.

