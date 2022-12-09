South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announces new president

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced Aron Wehr as the new president of the organization Friday.

Aron comes to South Sioux City from Omaha, Nebraska, where he served as the Manager, Communications, and PR at the Greater Omaha Chamber. Before this role, Aron worked in both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, last serving as the Communications Director for Rep. Adrian Smith.

“We are more than excited to welcome Aron Wehr to the South Sioux City Chamber. The Chamber family knows that Aron will help lead the organization as we pursue our priorities in South Sioux and the surrounding area, strengthening membership and partnership, and continue to develop our tourism among many other critical issues,” said Julie Maas, Chair of the Board of Directors at the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.

The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism advances the commercial, industrial, agricultural, civic, educational and general interest of the South Sioux City trade area.

“I am more than excited to hit the ground running in South Sioux. Chambers hold such a special place in the community and I look forward to continuing the Chamber’s track record of being an active partner in seeing this city move forward. Of course, a Chamber is only as good as their member organizations. It will be my dedicated goal to get to know each one from the inside out, learn how the Chamber can help, and always look for new opportunities to expand our membership. Most of all, I am eager to get to know the community and the great people who call South Sioux City home,” said Aron Wehr.

Aron will begin in this position on January 4, 2023.

