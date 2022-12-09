Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Wayne man died in accident

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wayne, Nebraska (KTIV) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post a Wayne man died in a collision today on Highway 35 six miles east of Wayne.

The Sheriff’s office reports a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen of Wayne collided with an eastbound semi-truck driven by Dakota Davis of Rice, Minnesota.

Jeppesen was pronounced deceased at the scene and Davis was transported to Providence Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the post. The accident remains under investigation and the time of the accident was not mentioned in the post, only that it happened on Thursday (12-08-2022).

