38 people displaced in apartment fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue crews spent Friday, Dec. 9, putting out hot spots inside the Ida Apartments, and assessing the damage done by Thursday night’s fire.

First United Methodist Church, located at 19th and Nebraska, opened its doors for shelter services as the Red Cross and other agencies assist the 38 tenants. Residents can still stay at the church, however, other agencies will also provide meals, as well.

“it is extremely crucial that we know who these people are. We know their situations, and we can find them the best help for them, ” said Red Cross Disaster Response Volunteer Adam Dean.

Red Cross Disaster Response volunteer Adam Dean said there will be people sheltering at the church, which is a block away on Nebraska Street, for at least the next few days and possibly even a week.

Woodbury County Emergency Management was at the church offering help to the residents.

“We were able to get the shelter going as quickly as we possibly could. As soon as we got the call, we started moving our resources,” said Woodbury County EMA coordinator Michael Martino.

The fire is being investigated. Sioux City Fire Rescue says more details will be available after a full investigation for the cause of the fire.

According to Woodbury County Emergency Management the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Siouxland Red Cross, Salvation Army, Warming Shelter, and Sioux City Housing Authority are all working together to help the residents.

The Fire department is encouraging people to call Sioux City Fire and Rescue at 712-279-6377 with any information regarding this fire.

Donations of jackets, or extra clothing, are most critical at this point and time. People can contact Goodwill of the Great Plains, or the Salvation Army of Siouxland if they want to provide assistance.

