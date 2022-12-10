Calm weekend before another busy weather week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We wrapped up the week last week with freezing rain and snow moving through Siouxland, today we’ve been able to see some of that snow and ice melting with the warmer temperatures we’ve had. While this weekend may be nice, we have a busy week ahead in the world of weather.

Tonight we can expect to see lows around average in the upper teens and lower 20s. We will have areas of patchy fog develop that will continue into the early morning hours Sunday, especially in eastern Siouxland.

Skies will start to clear throughout the day on Sunday and highs will feel a bit warmer in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow night will be more comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will start off with a few clouds, but as the day goes on we will see light drizzle form, especially in the afternoon hours. It will be breezy as well with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s Monday night. Drizzle will continue into the overnight hours and potentially shift into freezing rain.

Tuesday will start off with freezing rain that will shift into rain showers as temperatures rise into the mid 40s. Winds will stay fairly strong throughout the day.

As we head into the nighttime hours on Tuesday, our lows will sink into the mid 20s. As the temperature drops, rain will shift to light snow showers and freezing drizzle.

Will this precipitation pattern continue into the later portions of the week?

