Floyd Valley Healthcare awarded 2023 Women’s Choice Award

By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEMARS (KTIV) - “We are proud to be named as a Women’s Choice Winner for Patient Experience for the second straight year. We work hard every day to provide quality care to our patients with respect and service excellence. To be ranked in the top 15 percent nationally is a great recognition,” stated Floyd Valley Healthcare CEO, Dustin Wright.

Floyd Valley Healthcare provides service for Plymouth County and surrounding areas. The facility is licensed by the State of Iowa and is affiliated with the Avera System of Sioux Falls, SD, and is a member of the Iowa and American Hospital Associations.

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals is a respected referral source used to identify the nation’s top hospitals based on clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations.

Specific Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results help determine the standards for the award. The data is used as a weighted average to award the best hospitals for patient experience:

* Effective communication with nurses and doctors.

* Responsiveness to requests for help.

* Providing patient recovery information.

* Explanation about medications before being administered.

* Bathroom and room cleanliness.

* Peacefulness of room at night.

* Patient recommendation rating.

