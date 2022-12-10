Grinch caught red handed trying to steal Christmas in South Dakota

Rapid City, South Dakota (KTIV) The Rapid City Police Department finally nabbed the Green Grinch. The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas.

Thanks to the swift actions of Rapid City Police Captain Sigel, the Grinch was quickly apprehended before he could steal any Christmas cheer from this afternoon’s Strider Bikes 2022 Jingle Bell Legacy Ride.

According to a Facebook post, the event is a fundraiser to help raise funds so kids can learn how to ride bikes. See post below.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.