Grinch caught red handed trying to steal Christmas in South Dakota

Grinch caught trying to steal Christmas
Grinch caught trying to steal Christmas(Rapid City Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
Rapid City, South Dakota (KTIV) The Rapid City Police Department finally nabbed the Green Grinch. The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas.

Thanks to the swift actions of Rapid City Police Captain Sigel, the Grinch was quickly apprehended before he could steal any Christmas cheer from this afternoon’s Strider Bikes 2022 Jingle Bell Legacy Ride.

According to a Facebook post, the event is a fundraiser to help raise funds so kids can learn how to ride bikes. See post below.

