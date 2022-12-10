Henry Doorly Zoo employee stung by stingray

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA (KTIV) - Friday, Dec. 9, a freshwater stingray stung an employee at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The incident took place in the aquarium at the Lied Jungle.

A barb from the stingray penetrated the employee’s rubber boots while the employee was tending to work in the aquarium. Four zoo EMT’s immediately began treatment on the employee, something they had been specifically trained to handle. Although a sting from a freshwater stingray is painful and needs to be monitored for infections and allergic reactions, it is not life threatening.

“Our number one concern was the immediate care of our staff member. The health and safety of our staff, guests, and animals is of the utmost priority. We also want to assure the public that Stingray Beach remains a safe experience. The stingrays that live in Stingray Beach are a different species than those in the Lied Jungle. The Stingray Beach stingrays are also managed differently so that they are unable to sting,” stated Dr. Luis Padilla, president and CEO for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

