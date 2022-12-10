One person was killed and another injured in I-80 crash near Council Bluffs

Council, Bluffs, Iowa (KTIV) A Florida man was killed when he lost control of the semi he was driving around 9:30 Friday morning in the westbound lane of I-80 near Council Bluffs.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach died when he lost control of his semi, entered the median and rolled on its side near mile marker 28.

Another passenger in the semi, 23-year-old Jose Armondo Valdez of Miami, was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

