Santa’s Whistle Stop Tour comes to the Sioux City Railroad Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Christmas gets closer and closer, events are taking place across Siouxland to get locals into the holiday spirit, including at the Sioux City Railroad Museum!

Christmas has come a little bit early here at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, and visitors showed up in droves this Saturday both to see Santa ride in on his train, and to enjoy all of the Christmas festivities.

“You can have Santa some places, but it’s different here, you know,” said Andy Brown, a member of the Sioux City Railroad Museum Board of Directors. “Santa comes on down a train, and you know, it’s special. It’s different.”

“I asked him for a Black Panther Claw,” said Lynnette Feldman, a young visitor at the event who spoke to Santa.

Santa’s Whistle Stop Tour at the Sioux City Railroad Museum has been a tradition for more than a decade and has seen significant growth through the years thanks to the community’s support and help from volunteers.

Along with talking and taking pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, guests could enjoy cider & hot cocoa, fresh baked goods from the museum’s bake sale, watch some Christmas cartoons in the museum’s theater, and check out all of the model railway displays, freshly decorated for the holiday season.

The event also usually includes a special train ride for visitors; however, it wasn’t held this year due to the snowy weather effecting the railroad mechanics.

It’s a great opportunity for families to make memories and get in the holiday spirit, while also learning about Sioux City’s railway history.

“Lynnette gets to go see Santa, and it combines my love of trains with her ability to go see Santa, so it works,” said Josh Feldman, a visitor at the event.

“It was something that I came out with my dad, and now I have twin boys of my own and it’s really just a fun thing to be around,” said Brown.

The railroad museum will continue to be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12-4 until December 17th. After that, they’ll be closed for the season and will reopen in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.